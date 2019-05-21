Taylor Swift Performs Her Song 'ME!' on 'The Voice' Finale with Brendon Urie (Video)

Taylor Swift hits the stage for her performance of “ME!” during the finale of The Voice, which aired on Tuesday (May 21).

The 29-year-old entertainer performed alongside her collaborator Brendon Urie from Panic! At The Disco.

During the part of the song where Taylor normally says “spelling is fun,” she changed the lyrics to “finales are fun!”

Before taking to the stage, Taylor went on her Instagram Stories and told her fans, “Brendon and I are about to perform on The Voice season finale. We’re not trying to pressure you to watch it, but watch it. You don’t have to, but it’s mandatory.”