Tilda Swinton & Daughter Honor Step Out for 'Parasite' Screening at Cannes Film Festival

Tilda Swinton hold hands with daughter Honor Swinton Byrne as they arrive at the screening of Parasite on Tuesday night (May 21) in Cannes, France.

The 58-year-old Oscar-winning actress looked pretty in a white, silk suit while the 21-year-old actress donned a sparkling, black dress for the screening held during the 2019 Cannes Film Festival.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Tilda Swinton

Last week, Tilda joined co-stars Selena Gomez, Chloe Sevigny, and Bill Murray at the photo call for their upcoming film The Dead Don’t Die.

10+ pictures inside of the mother-daughter duo arriving at the screening…