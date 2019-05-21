Tilda Swinton & Daughter Honor Step Out for 'Parasite' Screening at Cannes Film Festival
Tilda Swinton hold hands with daughter Honor Swinton Byrne as they arrive at the screening of Parasite on Tuesday night (May 21) in Cannes, France.
The 58-year-old Oscar-winning actress looked pretty in a white, silk suit while the 21-year-old actress donned a sparkling, black dress for the screening held during the 2019 Cannes Film Festival.
Last week, Tilda joined co-stars Selena Gomez, Chloe Sevigny, and Bill Murray at the photo call for their upcoming film The Dead Don’t Die.
