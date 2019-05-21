Tom Holland Recreates 'Love, Actually' Scene For 'Far From Home' Contest

Tom Holland walks behind his friend while arriving at the Rocketman premiere after party at Little House in Mayfair, London on Monday night (May 21).

The 22-year-old actor used his pal to try and avoid cameras while heading into the private party to celebrate the new film.

Just recently, Tom shared a fun contest on his Instagram which is a chance for fans to attend the premiere of his own upcoming film, Spider-Man: Far From Home, in Los Angeles.

The video is a funny parody of Love, Actually‘s iconic “to me, you’re perfect” scene. Check it out below!