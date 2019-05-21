Top Stories
Moby Opens Up About Dating Pre-Fame Lana Del Rey in New Memoir

Moby Opens Up About Dating Pre-Fame Lana Del Rey in New Memoir

Cardi B Pulls Out of Concert Due to Plastic Surgery Complications (Report)

Cardi B Pulls Out of Concert Due to Plastic Surgery Complications (Report)

WWE Star Ashley Massaro's Cause of Death Revealed (Report)

WWE Star Ashley Massaro's Cause of Death Revealed (Report)

Lil Nas X Just Did Something Major for 'Old Town Road' Pal Billy Ray Cyrus

Lil Nas X Just Did Something Major for 'Old Town Road' Pal Billy Ray Cyrus

Tue, 21 May 2019 at 1:00 pm

Which 'Grey's Anatomy' Death Was Hardest to Watch? Vote Now!

Which 'Grey's Anatomy' Death Was Hardest to Watch? Vote Now!

(SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue reading if you don’t want to know which characters have died throughout seasons one to 15 of Grey’s Anatomy, or if you don’t want to know what happens in the season 15 finale episode!)

While Grey’s Anatomy is full of romantic storylines and intriguing medical phenomena, it also has its fair share of heartbreak.

POLL: See who won the title of hottest Grey’s Anatomy guy in Just Jared‘s fan poll!

Specifically, the hit ABC series has killed off some of our favorite characters in some pretty tragic ways, and we may not ever fully recover.

While the season 15 finale episode didn’t actually feature any deaths, as some predicted, we’re still crossing our fingers for Dr. Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams).

While we eagerly await season 16, we wanted to open the question up to the fans and see… which Grey’s Anatomy death has been the most difficult for YOU to watch?

We’ve compiled a list of some all-time fan favorites below. Vote now!

This poll has unlimited voting, so you can cast as many votes as you’d like. We’ll be closing the poll on Tuesday (May 28).

Season 16 of Grey’s Anatomy returns this fall on ABC.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Chyler Leigh, Eric Dane, Greys Anatomy, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Kate Burton, Kyle Chandler, Loretta Devine, Patrick Dempsey, Poll, Polls, T.R. Knight, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Katharine McPhee and David Foster just got their marriage license - TMZ
  • Elle Fanning had a medical emergency at Cannes - Just Jared Jr
  • Jada Pinkett Smith revealed she struggled with porn addiction - TooFab
  • Sophie Turner is opening up about the worst day of her life - Just Jared Jr