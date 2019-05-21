Which 'Grey's Anatomy' Death Was Hardest to Watch? Vote Now!

(SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue reading if you don’t want to know which characters have died throughout seasons one to 15 of Grey’s Anatomy, or if you don’t want to know what happens in the season 15 finale episode!)

While Grey’s Anatomy is full of romantic storylines and intriguing medical phenomena, it also has its fair share of heartbreak.

Specifically, the hit ABC series has killed off some of our favorite characters in some pretty tragic ways, and we may not ever fully recover.

While the season 15 finale episode didn’t actually feature any deaths, as some predicted, we’re still crossing our fingers for Dr. Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams).

While we eagerly await season 16, we wanted to open the question up to the fans and see… which Grey’s Anatomy death has been the most difficult for YOU to watch?

We’ve compiled a list of some all-time fan favorites below. Vote now!

This poll has unlimited voting, so you can cast as many votes as you’d like. We’ll be closing the poll on Tuesday (May 28).

Season 16 of Grey’s Anatomy returns this fall on ABC.