Who Won 'The Voice' 2019? Season 16 Winner Revealed!

SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue reading if you don’t want to find out who won The Voice!

Another season has wrapped on NBC’s hit singing competition series The Voice and the winner has been revealed.

Blake Shelton‘s team had a ton of success this season and he had three out of the four contestants in the finale – Dexter Roberts, Gyth Rigdon, and Andrew Sevener. The other one, Maelyn Jarmon, was on John Legend‘s team.

The other two coaches – Adam Levine and Kelly Clarkson – were shut out of the finals this year.

There were tons of huge stars who performed throughout the finale, so make sure to check out all of our finale coverage to see all of the videos.

Click inside to find out who won the latest season…

The winner is…

Maelyn Jarmon – Team John – WINNER!!!!

SECOND PLACE: Gyth Rigdon

THIRD PLACE: Dexter Roberts

FOURTH PLACE: Andrew Sevener