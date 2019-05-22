Top Stories
Wendy Williams' Son &amp; Estranged Husband Get Into Physical Fight

Gwendoline Christie Predicted the 'Game of Thrones' Ending Years Ago!

Zoe Kravitz &amp; Karl Glusman Are Married! (Report)

Who Will Inherit Nipsey Hussle's Fortune?

Wed, 22 May 2019 at 12:30 pm

Aaron Taylor-Johnson & Kenneth Branagh to Star in Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet'!

Aaron Taylor-Johnson & Kenneth Branagh to Star in Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet'!

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Kenneth Branagh are taking on exciting new roles.

The two stars will appear in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film, Tenet, which was revealed on Wednesday (May 22).

Clémence Poésy, Dimple Kapadia and Michael Caine are also joining the cast, which is led by John David Washington. More stars include Elizabeth Debicki and Robert Pattinson.

The upcoming film is being shot on location across seven countries. Few details are known yet, but it is being described as “an action epic evolving from the world of international espionage.”

Christopher is directing from his own screenplay and will use a mix of Imax and 70mm film.

The movie will hit theaters on July 17, 2020.
