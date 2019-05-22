Abby Lee Miller Reveals She's Cancer-Free: 'I Feel Like I Have More to Do'

Abby Lee Miller is cancer-free!

The 52-year-old Dance Moms star opened up about her cancer battle and her plans for the future in a new interview with People, a year after being diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma.

“The cancer is completely gone,” Abby said. “I’m more than grateful. I’m thankful. I was always grateful but I think I must say ‘Thank you’ a hundred times a day because I have to rely on strangers; someone to open the door, someone to get the hanger off the rack at the department store, someone to pick up my phone if I drop it. How am I supposed to get it? I’m very grateful and thankful to strangers that have been so kind.”

“I pushed through because I feel like I have more to do,” she continued. “I want to be an executive producer. I have three other shows and a cartoon that I’ve created. I want to do what I really do — I create. I can make something magical and wonderful out of nothing. I do it every week.”

“I have goals,” she added. “I have dreams and I want to see them come to fruition. I want to retire and want to be able to live out my days financially secure. That’s what everyone wants.”

“If I can move, I can stand,” she shared. “I’m supposed to stand three times a day for twenty minutes. I can take a right step because I can put my weight on my left knee then when I take a left step my right leg just crumbles because I need a knee replacement.”