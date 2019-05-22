Top Stories
Wed, 22 May 2019 at 3:38 pm

ABC's 'All in the Family' Cast for 2019 Live Special Revealed!

ABC's 'All in the Family' Cast for 2019 Live Special Revealed!

ABC has put together a star-studded cast to recreate the beloved series All in the Family for the new Live in Front of a Studio Audience special.

Jimmy Kimmel and television icon Norman Lear are hosting the event, which will be directed by 10-time Emmy winner James Burrows.

The historic event will take viewers down memory lane, recreating an original episode from each of Lear‘s shows All in the Family and The Jeffersons.

Make sure to tune in tonight (May 22) at 8/7c on ABC.

Click through the slideshow to see who is part of the cast…
Photos: ABC, Getty
