ABC's 'The Jeffersons' Cast for 2019 Live Special Revealed!

The Jeffersons is coming back to television for a one-night only special on ABC and some of today’s hottest stars will be taking over the iconic roles.

Jamie Foxx is leading the cast as George Jefferson and some of the other stars you can expect to see include Kerry Washington and Will Ferrell.

ABC’s Live in Front of a Studio Audience special is bringing back legendary producer Norman Lear‘s All in the Family as well. Make sure to check out that cast as well!

The historic event, co-hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will take viewers down memory lane, recreating an original episode from each of Lear‘s shows All in the Family and The Jeffersons.

Make sure to tune in tonight (May 22) at 8/7c on ABC.

