Top Stories
Who Won 'The Voice' 2019? Season 16 Winner Revealed!

Who Won 'The Voice' 2019? Season 16 Winner Revealed!

Nina Dobrev Flaunts PDA with Boyfriend Grant Mellon in Cannes!

Nina Dobrev Flaunts PDA with Boyfriend Grant Mellon in Cannes!

Natalie Portman Denies Dating Moby, Describes Him as 'Creepy'

Natalie Portman Denies Dating Moby, Describes Him as 'Creepy'

Lil Nas X Just Did Something Major for 'Old Town Road' Pal Billy Ray Cyrus

Lil Nas X Just Did Something Major for 'Old Town Road' Pal Billy Ray Cyrus

Wed, 22 May 2019 at 1:08 am

'Aladdin' (2019) Soundtrack - Stream & Download the Full Album!

'Aladdin' (2019) Soundtrack - Stream & Download the Full Album!

The soundtrack for Aladdin has been released!

Disney just released the soundtrack for their upcoming live-action adaption of the classic film.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Aladdin

The new film stars Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, Will Smith, Nasim Pedrad, and Marwan Kenzari and is directed by Guy Ritchie.

Earlier this month, Zayn Malik teamed up Zhavia for their own cover of the film’s hit song “A Whole New World.”

Aladdin hits theaters on Friday, May 24.

You can download the soundtrack off of iTunes here – and stream it below!
Just Jared on Facebook
aladdin 2019 soundtrack stream download 01
aladdin 2019 soundtrack stream download 02
aladdin 2019 soundtrack stream download 03
aladdin 2019 soundtrack stream download 04
aladdin 2019 soundtrack stream download 05
aladdin 2019 soundtrack stream download 06
aladdin 2019 soundtrack stream download 07
aladdin 2019 soundtrack stream download 08
aladdin 2019 soundtrack stream download 09
aladdin 2019 soundtrack stream download 10
aladdin 2019 soundtrack stream download 11
aladdin 2019 soundtrack stream download 12
aladdin 2019 soundtrack stream download 13
aladdin 2019 soundtrack stream download 14
aladdin 2019 soundtrack stream download 15
aladdin 2019 soundtrack stream download 16
aladdin 2019 soundtrack stream download 17
aladdin 2019 soundtrack stream download 18
aladdin 2019 soundtrack stream download 19
aladdin 2019 soundtrack stream download 20
aladdin 2019 soundtrack stream download 21
aladdin 2019 soundtrack stream download 22
aladdin 2019 soundtrack stream download 23
aladdin 2019 soundtrack stream download 24
aladdin 2019 soundtrack stream download 25
aladdin 2019 soundtrack stream download 26
aladdin 2019 soundtrack stream download 27
aladdin 2019 soundtrack stream download 28
aladdin 2019 soundtrack stream download 29
aladdin 2019 soundtrack stream download 30
aladdin 2019 soundtrack stream download 31
aladdin 2019 soundtrack stream download 32
aladdin 2019 soundtrack stream download 33

Photos: Disney
Posted to: aladdin, Disney, First Listen, Movies, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Katharine McPhee and David Foster just got their marriage license - TMZ
  • Elle Fanning had a medical emergency at Cannes - Just Jared Jr
  • Jada Pinkett Smith revealed she struggled with porn addiction - TooFab
  • Sophie Turner is opening up about the worst day of her life - Just Jared Jr