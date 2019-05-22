'Aladdin' (2019) Soundtrack - Stream & Download the Full Album!

The soundtrack for Aladdin has been released!

Disney just released the soundtrack for their upcoming live-action adaption of the classic film.

The new film stars Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, Will Smith, Nasim Pedrad, and Marwan Kenzari and is directed by Guy Ritchie.

Earlier this month, Zayn Malik teamed up Zhavia for their own cover of the film’s hit song “A Whole New World.”

Aladdin hits theaters on Friday, May 24.

You can download the soundtrack off of iTunes here – and stream it below!