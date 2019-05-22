Top Stories
Wed, 22 May 2019 at 1:45 pm

Aladdin: 'Speechless' Song Lyrics, Stream, & Download - Listen Now!

Aladdin: 'Speechless' Song Lyrics, Stream, & Download - Listen Now!

Naomi Scott‘s Princess Jasmine gets to sing a brand new song called “Speechless” in the live-action remake of Aladdin and you can listen to the full song here!

The song was written by composer Alan Menken with lyrics by Oscar-winning duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who wrote the music for The Greatest Showman and Dear Evan Hansen.

The empowering new anthem is especially important to the remake as they really push Jasmine’s narrative in this version – and this song capitulates this change in the film.

The full soundtrack for the movie, also starring Mena Massoud as Aladdin and Will Smith as the Genie, is out now.

You can download “Speechless” on iTunes or stream it below from YouTube.

Click inside to read the lyrics for the song…

Read the lyrics for the song below!
