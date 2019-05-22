Top Stories
Who Won 'The Voice' 2019? Season 16 Winner Revealed!

Who Won 'The Voice' 2019? Season 16 Winner Revealed!

Nina Dobrev Flaunts PDA with Boyfriend Grant Mellon in Cannes!

Nina Dobrev Flaunts PDA with Boyfriend Grant Mellon in Cannes!

Natalie Portman Denies Dating Moby, Describes Him as 'Creepy'

Natalie Portman Denies Dating Moby, Describes Him as 'Creepy'

Lil Nas X Just Did Something Major for 'Old Town Road' Pal Billy Ray Cyrus

Lil Nas X Just Did Something Major for 'Old Town Road' Pal Billy Ray Cyrus

Wed, 22 May 2019 at 2:02 am

Allison Williams & Logan Browning Attend 'The Perfection' Premiere in NYC!

Allison Williams & Logan Browning Attend 'The Perfection' Premiere in NYC!

Allison Williams and Logan Browning hit the red carpet for the premiere of The Perfection on Tuesday night (May 21) at the Metrograph in New York City.

The ladies stepped out in coordinating black and white outfits as attended the premiere of their new Netflix movie.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Allison Williams

The film is an elegant and terrifying suspense ride filled with unexpected twists and turns. When troubled musical prodigy Charlotte (Williams) seeks out Elizabeth (Browning), the new star pupil of her former school, the encounter sends both musicians down a sinister path with shocking consequences.

The Perfection will be available for streaming on Netflix on Friday, May 24. Watch the trailer here!

10+ pictures inside of the ladies at the premiere…
Just Jared on Facebook
allison williams logan browning the perfection premiere nyc 01
allison williams logan browning the perfection premiere nyc 02
allison williams logan browning the perfection premiere nyc 03
allison williams logan browning the perfection premiere nyc 04
allison williams logan browning the perfection premiere nyc 05
allison williams logan browning the perfection premiere nyc 06
allison williams logan browning the perfection premiere nyc 07
allison williams logan browning the perfection premiere nyc 08
allison williams logan browning the perfection premiere nyc 09
allison williams logan browning the perfection premiere nyc 10
allison williams logan browning the perfection premiere nyc 11

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Allison Williams, Logan Browning

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Jay-Z is being sued by a Roc Nation boxer for serious brain injuries - TMZ
  • Is a Katy Keene and Riverdale crossover in the works? - Just Jared Jr
  • Aaron Carter backtracks on his "inappropriate" comment about Michael Jackson - TooFab
  • This BTS member just donated thousands of dollars for school scholarships - Just Jared Jr