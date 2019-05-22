Allison Williams & Logan Browning Attend 'The Perfection' Premiere in NYC!

Allison Williams and Logan Browning hit the red carpet for the premiere of The Perfection on Tuesday night (May 21) at the Metrograph in New York City.

The ladies stepped out in coordinating black and white outfits as attended the premiere of their new Netflix movie.

The film is an elegant and terrifying suspense ride filled with unexpected twists and turns. When troubled musical prodigy Charlotte (Williams) seeks out Elizabeth (Browning), the new star pupil of her former school, the encounter sends both musicians down a sinister path with shocking consequences.



The Perfection will be available for streaming on Netflix on Friday, May 24. Watch the trailer here!

