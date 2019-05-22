ariana grande remembers manchester bombing on second anniversary

Ariana Grande is paying tribute to the city of Manchester on the two-year anniversary of the terror attack after her May 2017 concert at the Manchester Arena that killed 23 fans and injured more than 100 others.

The 26-year-old singer took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday (May 22) to share an emoji of a bee – the insect that is a symbol of unity for the city of England. After the attack, Ariana got a tattoo of a worker bee in remembrance of that tragic day.

Ariana‘s mom Joan Grande also posted her own tribute to the city by tweeting, “All my love Manchester, today and everyday… you are with me always, in my heart and in my mind. To ALL of you who have suffered and still suffer from tremendous loss, trauma or devastating injury.. I love you, I send you a warm hug, today and forever. #OneLove.”

Ariana will be returning to Manchester in August to headline the city’s Pride Festival. This will be her first time playing in Manchester since her One Love Show, that brought together performances by Katy Perry, Coldplay, Justin Bieber, and Miley Cyrus which raised of $23 million for the victims and their families.