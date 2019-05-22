Top Stories
Wed, 22 May 2019 at 10:47 pm

Ayesha Curry Slams Trolls for Body-Shaming 10-Month-Old Son Canon

Ayesha Curry is one tough mama bear.

The 30-year-old celeb chef took to Instagram on Tuesday (May 21) to share a group shot of her family celebrating husband Stephen Curry‘s win at the NBA Western Conference Championship.

In the photo, Ayesha is standing next to her husband up against the wall while holding their 10-month-old son Canon.

“Infinitely proud of these guys. Gods grace and mercy continues to cover our family and we are so grateful,” Ayesha captioned the post. “Not about wins and losses, it’s all about family. Moments like this simply put it all into perspective.”

Someone then commented on the photo suggesting that Ayesha was pregnant, to which she responded, “absolutely not LOL. My 30lb son is just breaking my back in every Photo🤷🏽‍♀️”

The comment about Canon‘s weight prompted a slew of rude responses.

“30 lbs?!?!? He’s bigger than my 19 month old nephew 😂😂😂❤️” wrote one user before another said, ““30lbs at 10months?? Sheesh”

At first Ayesha stayed quiet, but when a user suggested, “Maybe portion-control his food a bit,” Ayesha responded.

“Excuse you? No. Just no,” Ayesha responded back to the user, who has since deleted their comment.

You can see Ayesha‘s post here.
Photos: Getty Images
