Wed, 22 May 2019 at 5:37 pm

Billie Eilish Teams Up with Seize the Awkward to Talk About Her Mental Health Journey - Watch Now

Billie Eilish Teams Up with Seize the Awkward to Talk About Her Mental Health Journey - Watch Now

Billie Eilish is opening up about her mental health journey.

The 17-year-old singer teamed up with Ad Council, AFSP and Jed Foundation’s Seize the Awkward campaign, which that aims to empower young people to reach out to a friend who might be struggling with their mental health and start a conversation.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Billie Eilish

“It doesn’t make you weak to ask for help. It doesn’t,” Billie says in the video. “You should be able to ask anyone for help, and everyone has to help someone if they need it.

If you didn’t know, May is Mental Health Awareness Month.
