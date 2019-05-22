Top Stories
Billie Lourd Will Interact With Late Mother Carrie Fisher On-Screen in Upcoming 'Star Wars' Movie

Billie Lourd Will Interact With Late Mother Carrie Fisher On-Screen in Upcoming 'Star Wars' Movie

Carrie Fisher and Billie Lourd are going to be reunited on film in the upcoming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Director J.J. Abrams confirmed that the two will be on-screen together in an interview with Vanity Fair.

“It was a bizarre kind of left side/right side of the brain sort of Venn diagram thing, of figuring out how to create the puzzle based on the pieces we had,” he said of using unused footage of Carrie from her appearance in The Force Awakens.

At first, he explained, he wrote Billie out of the scenes – but Billie insisted in being in them.

“And so, there are moments where they’re talking; there are moments where they’re touching. There are moments in this movie where Carrie is there, and I really do feel there is an element of the uncanny, spiritual, you know, classic Carrie, that it would have happened this way, because somehow it worked. And I never thought it would.”
