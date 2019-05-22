Wed, 22 May 2019 at 4:27 pm
Brooklyn Beckham Steals a Kiss From Girlfriend Hana Cross in Cannes
Brooklyn Beckham shared a sweet kiss with girlfriend Hana Cross as they arrived for lunch on Wednesday afternoon (May 22) in Cannes, France.
The adorable twosome met up with some friends for a little bite to eat, just after Hana was seen on a mini-photo shoot in the small French town.
If you missed it, Hana and Brooklyn made their red carpet debut at the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood premiere, before hitting up the Gentleman’s Evening dinner event.
Photos: BackgridUSA Posted to: Brooklyn Beckham, Hana Cross