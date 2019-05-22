Top Stories
Wendy Williams' Son &amp; Estranged Husband Get Into Physical Fight

Wendy Williams' Son & Estranged Husband Get Into Physical Fight

Gwendoline Christie Predicted the 'Game of Thrones' Ending Years Ago!

Gwendoline Christie Predicted the 'Game of Thrones' Ending Years Ago!

Zoe Kravitz &amp; Karl Glusman Are Married! (Report)

Zoe Kravitz & Karl Glusman Are Married! (Report)

Who Will Inherit Nipsey Hussle's Fortune?

Who Will Inherit Nipsey Hussle's Fortune?

Wed, 22 May 2019 at 11:37 am

Bryan Cranston Explains Why He Once Spat on an Audience Member

Bryan Cranston Explains Why He Once Spat on an Audience Member

Bryan Cranston once got a little payback when he caught an audience member texting!

The 63-year-old actor explained that while performing in All the Way on Broadway a teenager in the front row was looking at his phone for much of the show.

“There was a kid about 16-years-old right in the front row, in the middle and he was doing this,” Bryan explained while bobbing his head up and down.

He continued, “It was catching my eye and I walked over to see what he was doing and I looked down and saw that he had his phone…I started to get a little angry…I realized that my next speech was a fiery one, filled with anger and vitriol and spittle!”

Bryan said he positioned himself on stage so he was right in front of the teen and gave a dramatic performance of his speech, much to the kid’s dismay!

Click inside to watch the rest of the interview…
Just Jared on Facebook
bryan cranston late night seth meyers 01
bryan cranston late night seth meyers 02
bryan cranston late night seth meyers 03

Photos: NBC
Posted to: Bryan Cranston

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Jay-Z is being sued by a Roc Nation boxer for serious brain injuries - TMZ
  • Is a Katy Keene and Riverdale crossover in the works? - Just Jared Jr
  • Aaron Carter backtracks on his "inappropriate" comment about Michael Jackson - TooFab
  • This BTS member just donated thousands of dollars for school scholarships - Just Jared Jr