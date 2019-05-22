Bryan Cranston Explains Why He Once Spat on an Audience Member

Bryan Cranston once got a little payback when he caught an audience member texting!

The 63-year-old actor explained that while performing in All the Way on Broadway a teenager in the front row was looking at his phone for much of the show.

“There was a kid about 16-years-old right in the front row, in the middle and he was doing this,” Bryan explained while bobbing his head up and down.

He continued, “It was catching my eye and I walked over to see what he was doing and I looked down and saw that he had his phone…I started to get a little angry…I realized that my next speech was a fiery one, filled with anger and vitriol and spittle!”

Bryan said he positioned himself on stage so he was right in front of the teen and gave a dramatic performance of his speech, much to the kid’s dismay!

