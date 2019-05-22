Carla Gugino & Elizabeth Reaser Step Out For 'The Haunting of Hill House' Netflix Event

Carla Gugino and Elizabeth Reaser represented The Haunting of Hill House at Netflix’s latest FYSEE event!

The co-stars stepped out for the panel discussion on Tuesday evening (May 21) at Raleigh Studios in Los Angeles.

They were also joined by cast mates Timothy Hutton, Henry Thomas, Kate Siegel, Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Victoria Pedretti.

During the event, the group chatted about the Netflix series and got to check out props from the show on display.

FYI: Carla is wearing a Pinko suit, Casadei shoes, Stephen Webster rings and Eriness necklace and earrings.