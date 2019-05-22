Top Stories
Wed, 22 May 2019 at 1:32 pm

Carla Gugino & Elizabeth Reaser Step Out For 'The Haunting of Hill House' Netflix Event

Carla Gugino & Elizabeth Reaser Step Out For 'The Haunting of Hill House' Netflix Event

Carla Gugino and Elizabeth Reaser represented The Haunting of Hill House at Netflix’s latest FYSEE event!

The co-stars stepped out for the panel discussion on Tuesday evening (May 21) at Raleigh Studios in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Carla Gugino

They were also joined by cast mates Timothy Hutton, Henry Thomas, Kate Siegel, Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Victoria Pedretti.

During the event, the group chatted about the Netflix series and got to check out props from the show on display.

FYI: Carla is wearing a Pinko suit, Casadei shoes, Stephen Webster rings and Eriness necklace and earrings.
Photos: Emma McIntyre
