Charli XCX Could Be Collaborating with BTS On New Track 'Glow'

Charli XCX stops by Kiss FM Studios for a little visit on Wednesday afternoon (May 22) in London, England.

It was just revealed that the 26-year-old singer might be collaborating with BTS on a new track!

The new song, called “Glow” was just registered by BPI, which lists Charli and all members of the Korean pop group as composers, alongside producers Stargate.

However, it’s not clear just yet if the track will actually feature Charli as a performer.

On top of that, Charli did promise fans that there’s brand new music coming from her asap!