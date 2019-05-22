Chris Soules Ordered to Pay $2.5 Million in Fatal Car Crash Case

Chris Soules is paying up after his April 2017 car accident that left a man dead.

The 37-year-old former Bachelor star and his family have been ordered to pay $2.5 million to the family of the victim as part of a wrongful death lawsuit.

The parties entered the agreement back in January but it was only recently approved by a judge.

This week, Chris was also set to be sentenced in court for leaving the scene of the accident but was granted a delay.

According to TMZ, the delay will give the court time to remove the victim impact statements from the pre-sentencing report.

The sentencing will reportedly be rescheduled as early as August. Chris faces up to two years in prison.