Wed, 22 May 2019 at 2:41 am

Chrissy Teigen Apologizes After Spoiling 'The Voice' Winner

Chrissy Teigen Apologizes After Spoiling 'The Voice' Winner

John Legend just won The Voice during his first season as a coach and his wife Chrissy Teigen is reacting to the win!

The 33-year-old model and host took to Twitter to celebrate his win, but then received backlash for spoiling the results for fans who hadn’t yet watched the finale.

“truly sorry for spoiling the voice tonight. I thought that since the official account tweeted it, it would be okay. But now I realize it wasn’t and will make sure that when my husband wins something with someone, I will wait for each state and every country before being excited,” Chrissy tweeted.

She later added, “well it looks like we are now being penalized for my spoiler and the award has been taken away and given to Carson Daly. Again I apologize.”

Also pictured inside: Chrissy wearing a pink dress while attending Pepsi’s Summer Jam event with DJ Khaled on Monday (May 20) in New York City.
