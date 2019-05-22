Top Stories
Wed, 22 May 2019 at 4:06 pm

Daniel Craig Will Undergo Ankle Surgery After 'Bond' Injury

Daniel Craig Will Undergo Ankle Surgery After 'Bond' Injury

The producers of the upcoming 25th James Bond movie are finally commenting on the injury sustained by star Daniel Craig.

The 51-year-old actor will undergo ankle surgery and he will need two weeks to recover before heading back to set. Filming will continue while he is rehabilitating.

Daniel Craig will be undergoing minor ankle surgery resulting from an injury sustained during filming in Jamaica,” the official 007 Twitter account revealed. “Production will continue whilst Craig is rehabilitating for two weeks post-surgery. The film remains on track for the same release date in April 2020.”

According to reports, Daniel has already been injured twice on the set of the film while performing stunts.

The full cast for Bond 25 was recently revealed.
Photos: Getty
