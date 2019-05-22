Top Stories
Wed, 22 May 2019 at 4:00 am

David Burtka Brings the Kids to 'Pip's Island' Opening!

David Burtka Brings the Kids to 'Pip's Island' Opening!

David Burtka poses with his adorable eight-year-old twins Harper and Gideon on the red carpet at the opening of Pip’s Island on Monday (May 20) in New York City.

Pip’s Island is an immersive and interactive, groundbreaking family adventure and theatrical experience. The opening night event benefited Hole in the Wall Gang Camp.

David‘s husband Neil Patrick Harris took to Instagram to rave about the show. He wrote, “Congrats to @pipsisland on a spectacular opening! Run and bring your kids to an incredible immersive theatre experience that allows them to travel through different worlds and ignite self-discovery!”

Also in attendance were Jane Krakwoski and her son Bennett, as well as Younger‘s Peter Hermann with his kids Amaya and Andrew.
