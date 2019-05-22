Drake Was Gifted a $769,000 Jacket by the Toronto Raptors!

Drake sits in courtside seats and cheers on home team Toronto Raptors during the NBA Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday (May 21) at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.

The Raptors defeated the Milwaukee Bucks, 120-102, to tie up the series 2-2.

At the game, the team presented Drake with a special custom-made Raptors/OVO jacket that is reportedly worth a whopping $769,000.

“This is truly a 1 of 1 piece,” Michael Nguyen, who helped design the jacket, told The Star. “Both the jersey inside, which Drake himself helped design, and this very special piece of cloth. And the diamonds, of course.”