Elizabeth Banks Explains Why There's Multiple Bosley's in 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot!

Elizabeth Banks stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday night (May 21) and revealed some details about the upcoming Charlie’s Angels reboot, which she stars in and also directed.

“It has such an incredible history. We take all of that into consideration in the movie. I play a Bosley in the movie,” the 45-year-old actress told Jimmy about the film, which hits theaters on November 15.

“We have multiple Bosley’s in the movie,” Elizabeth explained. “We take the entire historical context of Charlie’s Angels, which was founded by Charles Townsend in the 70′s, and we treat it all as canon and we bring it all into this movie. The only character that had the same name the whole time, but was played by different actors in all the iterations, was Bosley. So I thought why don’t we make that a rank instead of like the actual character name. So like I’m a Bosley, Patrick Stewart‘s a Bosley and Djimon Hounsou. We’re still the handlers.”

Elizabeth also talked about starring in her new horror film Brightburn, which hits theaters on Friday (May 24) – Watch!



