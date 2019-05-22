Top Stories
Who Won 'The Voice' 2019? Season 16 Winner Revealed!

Nina Dobrev Flaunts PDA with Boyfriend Grant Mellon in Cannes!

Natalie Portman Denies Dating Moby, Describes Him as 'Creepy'

Lil Nas X Just Did Something Major for 'Old Town Road' Pal Billy Ray Cyrus

Wed, 22 May 2019 at 1:47 am

Ellen DeGeneres Throws Water Balloons at Milo Ventimiglia for Charity! (Video)

Ellen DeGeneres Throws Water Balloons at Milo Ventimiglia for Charity! (Video)

Milo Ventimiglia helps raise money for charity by catching water balloons in a basket on his head during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing Wednesday (May 22).

Walmart gave Ellen a whopping $1 million to give away to deserving people and causes throughout the month of May and Red Nose Day was the recipient of the latest donation.

Milo recently traveled to Africa and was inspired to see the work that Red Nose Day does to take care of kids in need.

$10,000 was donated to the cause during the appearance!
