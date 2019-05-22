Ellen DeGeneres Throws Water Balloons at Milo Ventimiglia for Charity! (Video)

Milo Ventimiglia helps raise money for charity by catching water balloons in a basket on his head during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing Wednesday (May 22).

Walmart gave Ellen a whopping $1 million to give away to deserving people and causes throughout the month of May and Red Nose Day was the recipient of the latest donation.

Milo recently traveled to Africa and was inspired to see the work that Red Nose Day does to take care of kids in need.

$10,000 was donated to the cause during the appearance!