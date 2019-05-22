Eurovision 2019 Producers Admit to Incorrect Voting Results Due to 'Human Error' - See the Updated Ranking!

Eurovision is admitting they made a mistake!

The Eurovision Broadcast Union revealed on Wednesday (May 22) that they used incorrect results for the 2019 song contest, which switches up the final country ranking.

Although the first four countries remain unchanged, the correction moves Sweden up to fifth place and Norway down to sixth place. Germany also moves down to the second to last position.

“The EBU can confirm, following standard review practices, we have discovered that due to a human error an incorrect aggregated result was used. This had no impact on the calculation of points derived from televoting across the 41 participating countries and the overall winner and Top 4 songs of the Contest remain unchanged,” the Eurovision Broadcast Union said in a statement.

“To respect both the artists and EBU Members which took part, we wish to correct the final results in accordance with the rules. The correct jury points have now been added to the scoreboard and the revised totals for each participating broadcaster, and their country, have been published on eurovision.tv. The EBU and its partners digame and Ernst & Young deeply regret that this error was not identified earlier and will review the processes and controls in place to prevent this from happening again.”

In the end, Duncan Laurence won for his song “Arcade,” representing The Netherlands.

Click inside to see the updated Eurovision 2019 scoreboard…

Eurovision 2019 Ranking

Netherlands (498 points)

Italy (472 points)

Russia (370 points)

Switzerland (364 points)

Sweden (334 points)

Norway (331 points)

North Macedonia (305 points)

Azerbaijan (302 points)

Australia (284 points)

Iceland (232 points)

Czech Republic (157 points)

Denmark (120 points)

Cyprus (109 points)

Malta (107 points)

Slovenia (105 points)

France (105 points)

Albania (90 points)

Serbia (89 points)

San Marino (77 points)

Estonia (76 points)

Greece (74 points)

Spain (54 points)

Israel (35 points)

Belarus (31 points)

Germany (24 points)

United Kingdom (11 points)