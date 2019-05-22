'Game of Thrones' Releases New Photos Ahead of Documentary Premiere!

Game of Thrones isn’t over yet!

HBO will be releasing the documentary Game of Thrones: The Last Watch – which will be documenting production of the final season of the hit show – and we have 13 new photos from the special!

The documentary is directed by British filmmaker Jeanie Finlay and “delves deep into the mud and blood to reveal the tears and triumphs involved in the challenge of bringing the fantasy world of Westeros to life in the very real studios, fields and car-parks of Northern Ireland” according to the network.

“Much more than a ‘making of’ documentary, this is a funny, heartbreaking story, told with wit and intimacy, about the bittersweet pleasures of what it means to create a world – and then have to say goodbye to it.”

Game of Thrones: The Last Watch will premiere on HBO on Sunday, May 26 at 9pm EST.