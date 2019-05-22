Top Stories
Wendy Williams' Son &amp; Estranged Husband Get Into Physical Fight

Wendy Williams' Son & Estranged Husband Get Into Physical Fight

Who Will Inherit Nipsey Hussle's Fortune?

Who Will Inherit Nipsey Hussle's Fortune?

Wed, 22 May 2019 at 10:16 pm

Gerard Butler Bares His Biceps During Afternoon Outing

Gerard Butler Bares His Biceps During Afternoon Outing

Gerard Butler picks up his car from a parking garage as he steps out for the day on Wednesday afternoon (May 22) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 49-year-old actor showed off his buff biceps in a sleeveless hoodie while sporting gray sweatpants and black sneakers as he spent the afternoon running a few errands.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gerard Butler

Earlier this week, Gerard was spotted filming an upcoming project in the hills of Malibu.

ICYMI, the trailer for Gerard‘s new movie Angel Has Fallen recently debuted – check it out here!
Just Jared on Facebook
gerard butler bares his biceps during afternoon outing 01
gerard butler bares his biceps during afternoon outing 02
gerard butler bares his biceps during afternoon outing 03
gerard butler bares his biceps during afternoon outing 04
gerard butler bares his biceps during afternoon outing 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Gerard Butler

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Jay-Z is being sued by a Roc Nation boxer for serious brain injuries - TMZ
  • Is a Katy Keene and Riverdale crossover in the works? - Just Jared Jr
  • Aaron Carter backtracks on his "inappropriate" comment about Michael Jackson - TooFab
  • This BTS member just donated thousands of dollars for school scholarships - Just Jared Jr

Comments are closed.