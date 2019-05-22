Gwendoline Christie Predicted the 'Game of Thrones' Ending Years Ago!

Gwendoline Christie clearly has some psychic abilities, because she knew how Game of Thrones would end years ago!

The 40-year-old actress, who plays Brienne of Tarth on the hit HBO series, predicted how the show would end two years ago during an Extra interview.

During the interview, Mario Lopez asked Gwendoline and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau who they thought would end up in the Iron Throne.

“But don’t you think it’s going to be someone out of left field? I’m wondering if it might be Bran,” she said during the interview. The two actors then argued about the likelihood back and forth.

Watch her correctly predict what would happen…