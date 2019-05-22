Top Stories
Wendy Williams' Son &amp; Estranged Husband Get Into Physical Fight

Wendy Williams' Son & Estranged Husband Get Into Physical Fight

Gwendoline Christie Predicted the 'Game of Thrones' Ending Years Ago!

Gwendoline Christie Predicted the 'Game of Thrones' Ending Years Ago!

Zoe Kravitz &amp; Karl Glusman Are Married! (Report)

Zoe Kravitz & Karl Glusman Are Married! (Report)

Who Will Inherit Nipsey Hussle's Fortune?

Who Will Inherit Nipsey Hussle's Fortune?

Wed, 22 May 2019 at 11:07 am

Gwendoline Christie Predicted the 'Game of Thrones' Ending Years Ago!

Gwendoline Christie Predicted the 'Game of Thrones' Ending Years Ago!

Gwendoline Christie clearly has some psychic abilities, because she knew how Game of Thrones would end years ago!

The 40-year-old actress, who plays Brienne of Tarth on the hit HBO series, predicted how the show would end two years ago during an Extra interview.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gwendoline Christie

During the interview, Mario Lopez asked Gwendoline and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau who they thought would end up in the Iron Throne.

“But don’t you think it’s going to be someone out of left field? I’m wondering if it might be Bran,” she said during the interview. The two actors then argued about the likelihood back and forth.

Watch her correctly predict what would happen…
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Game of Thrones, Gwendoline Christie

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Jay-Z is being sued by a Roc Nation boxer for serious brain injuries - TMZ
  • Is a Katy Keene and Riverdale crossover in the works? - Just Jared Jr
  • Aaron Carter backtracks on his "inappropriate" comment about Michael Jackson - TooFab
  • This BTS member just donated thousands of dollars for school scholarships - Just Jared Jr