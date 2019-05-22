Halsey Joins BTS at iHeartRadio Live Event & Perform 'Boy With Luv'

Halsey joins the BTS on stage at the iHeartRadio Live event held at iHeartRadio Theater on Tuesday night (May 21) in New York City.

The seven-piece band an Halsey performed their collab, “Boy With Luv” during the fan event.

During the show, BTS also chatted with fans about their favorite songs – Suga and Jimin named “HOME” as their fave, J-Hope‘s is “Mikrokosmos” and RM‘s was his solo track – and also opened up about how “Dionysus” is the hardest song to dance to.

The guys also dished on how late Jimin likes to sleep in, and how much they love their ARMY.