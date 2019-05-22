James Charles Snaps Pic With Kris Jenner at Kylie's Kylie Skin Launch Party

James Charles was having a great time at Kylie Jenner‘s Kylie Skin launch party last night!

The 19-year-old beauty influencer seems to be back on the Kardashian-Jenner‘s good side after his YouTube drama unfolded earlier this month.

Dressed in a pink blazer and a diamond choker necklace, James shared a few pics from inside the event with his fans on Instagram Stories. James even got a snap with Kylie‘s mom, Kris Jenner.

Kylie was reportedly one of the many celebs who unfollowed James after fellow influencer Tati Westbrook called him out on his recent behavior and allegations that he has sexually harassed and manipulated straight men.

James later released an apology video.