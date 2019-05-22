Top Stories
Wed, 22 May 2019 at 12:12 pm

Jessica Alba & Gabrielle Union Began Their Friendship Because of Tequila

Jessica Alba and Gabrielle Union became friends many years before starring on LA’s Finest together!

The co-stars spilled on the Hollywood party they met at while making an appearance on The Late Late Show.

“At LA parties, there were the girls that were in the center,” Gabrielle explained.

Jessica continued, “Doing the thing, networking…and I am tired. I can’t be bothered.”

“We’re in the back with the bartender drinking tequila. And we would often find each other at that bar, drinking tequila…so that’s kind of how we bonded!” Gabrielle added.

