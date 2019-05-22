Joe Giudice Granted Approval to Stay in United States Amid Deportation Battle

Joe Giudice received some very good news in his deportation battle!

Teresa Giudice‘s husband has been granted permission to continue living in the United States and will not be sent back to Italy just yet.

“The petitioner’s motion for a stay of removal is granted. The requirements for granting a stay have been satisfied. … The temporary stay of removal previously granted is vacated as no longer necessary,” court documents obtained by The Blast state. “Petitioner’s unopposed motions to seal Exhibit C to the Moseley Declaration and to amend/correct his stay motion are granted.”

Joe was released from prison last month and then went into custody with ICE officials. He was serving a 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud.

“We are grateful that the Court has granted the stay,” Joe’s attorney tells People. “Joe looks forward to continuing this fight to the very end. There is nothing more important to him than returning home to his wife and kids.”