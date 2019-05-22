Joe Manganiello Reveals Whether He Feels Pressure to Get Botox & Surgery

Joe Manganiello is on the cover of Men’s Health‘s June 2019 issue, out on newsstands on May 28.

Here’s what the Magic Mike actor had to say…

On if he ever feels pressure to get Botox or surgery to keep up with younger actors: “Nooooo. God, no. No f–king way. I mean, look, no disrespect. I just—it’s never even occurred to me.”

On what being a man in 2019 means to him: “It’s the same as it’s always been. You protect, number one, and take care of women, children, animals, the planet. You tell the truth. If I hurt somebody, I apologize immediately. Also, I hold the door open for my wife, and that will never f–king change.”

On his marriage to Sofia Vergara: “My life is great because I really like my wife. I like talking to her. I like goofing around with her. We f–king laugh all day long every day. My favorite thing in the world is making my wife laugh so much she cries. It’s the best.”

