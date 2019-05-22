Top Stories
Wendy Williams' Son &amp; Estranged Husband Get Into Physical Fight

Wendy Williams' Son & Estranged Husband Get Into Physical Fight

Gwendoline Christie Predicted the 'Game of Thrones' Ending Years Ago!

Gwendoline Christie Predicted the 'Game of Thrones' Ending Years Ago!

Zoe Kravitz &amp; Karl Glusman Are Married! (Report)

Zoe Kravitz & Karl Glusman Are Married! (Report)

Who Will Inherit Nipsey Hussle's Fortune?

Who Will Inherit Nipsey Hussle's Fortune?

Wed, 22 May 2019 at 2:34 pm

Joe Manganiello Reveals Whether He Feels Pressure to Get Botox & Surgery

Joe Manganiello Reveals Whether He Feels Pressure to Get Botox & Surgery

Joe Manganiello is on the cover of Men’s Health‘s June 2019 issue, out on newsstands on May 28.

Here’s what the Magic Mike actor had to say…

On if he ever feels pressure to get Botox or surgery to keep up with younger actors: “Nooooo. God, no. No f–king way. I mean, look, no disrespect. I just—it’s never even occurred to me.”

On what being a man in 2019 means to him: “It’s the same as it’s always been. You protect, number one, and take care of women, children, animals, the planet. You tell the truth. If I hurt somebody, I apologize immediately. Also, I hold the door open for my wife, and that will never f–king change.”

On his marriage to Sofia Vergara: “My life is great because I really like my wife. I like talking to her. I like goofing around with her. We f–king laugh all day long every day. My favorite thing in the world is making my wife laugh so much she cries. It’s the best.”

For more from Joe, head to MensHealth.com.
Just Jared on Facebook
joe manganiello mens health may 2019 01
joe manganiello mens health may 2019 02
joe manganiello mens health may 2019 03
joe manganiello mens health may 2019 04
joe manganiello mens health may 2019 05

Credit: Jeff Vallee; Photos: Men's Health
Posted to: Joe Manganiello

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Jay-Z is being sued by a Roc Nation boxer for serious brain injuries - TMZ
  • Is a Katy Keene and Riverdale crossover in the works? - Just Jared Jr
  • Aaron Carter backtracks on his "inappropriate" comment about Michael Jackson - TooFab
  • This BTS member just donated thousands of dollars for school scholarships - Just Jared Jr