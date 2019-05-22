Top Stories
Wendy Williams' Son &amp; Estranged Husband Get Into Physical Fight

Wendy Williams' Son & Estranged Husband Get Into Physical Fight

Gwendoline Christie Predicted the 'Game of Thrones' Ending Years Ago!

Gwendoline Christie Predicted the 'Game of Thrones' Ending Years Ago!

Zoe Kravitz &amp; Karl Glusman Are Married! (Report)

Zoe Kravitz & Karl Glusman Are Married! (Report)

Who Will Inherit Nipsey Hussle's Fortune?

Who Will Inherit Nipsey Hussle's Fortune?

Wed, 22 May 2019 at 1:34 pm

Jonas Brothers Reveal Official Track List For 'Happiness Begins'

Jonas Brothers Reveal Official Track List For 'Happiness Begins'

The Jonas Brothers have just released the official track list for their new album, Happiness Begins!

Kevin, Joe and Nick revealed that there will be a total of 14 songs on the upcoming record, including comeback single, “Sucker”.

The album will also feature “Cool”, “Only Human”, “Used To Be”, “Trust”, “Love Her”, “Rollercoaster”, “I Believe”, “Every Single Time”, “Don’t Throw It Away”, “Comeback”, “Strangers”, “Hesitate” and “Happy When I’m Sad”.

Happiness Begins will be out on June 7th and you can pre-order now at all digital retailers!

Check out the full track list below now!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Peggy Sirota
Posted to: Jonas Brothers, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Jay-Z is being sued by a Roc Nation boxer for serious brain injuries - TMZ
  • Is a Katy Keene and Riverdale crossover in the works? - Just Jared Jr
  • Aaron Carter backtracks on his "inappropriate" comment about Michael Jackson - TooFab
  • This BTS member just donated thousands of dollars for school scholarships - Just Jared Jr