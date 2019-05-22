Jonas Brothers Reveal Official Track List For 'Happiness Begins'

The Jonas Brothers have just released the official track list for their new album, Happiness Begins!

Kevin, Joe and Nick revealed that there will be a total of 14 songs on the upcoming record, including comeback single, “Sucker”.

The album will also feature “Cool”, “Only Human”, “Used To Be”, “Trust”, “Love Her”, “Rollercoaster”, “I Believe”, “Every Single Time”, “Don’t Throw It Away”, “Comeback”, “Strangers”, “Hesitate” and “Happy When I’m Sad”.

Happiness Begins will be out on June 7th and you can pre-order now at all digital retailers!

Check out the full track list below now!