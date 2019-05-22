Julianne Hough Steps Out for a Meeting at Her Office in L.A.
Julianne Hough chats with her assistant as she leaves her office on Tuesday afternoon (May 21) in Los Angeles.
The 30-year-old America’s Got Talent judge looked pretty in in a black blazer over a red and white striped shirt and jeans as she stepped out for a business meeting.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Julianne Hough
The day before, Julianne donned a flower-print dress, sneakers, and glasses for a day at the office.
Season 14 of America’s Got Talent premieres on Tuesday, May 28 at 8pm ET on NBC!