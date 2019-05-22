Top Stories
Wed, 22 May 2019 at 7:00 am

Julianne Hough Steps Out for a Meeting at Her Office in L.A.

Julianne Hough Steps Out for a Meeting at Her Office in L.A.

Julianne Hough chats with her assistant as she leaves her office on Tuesday afternoon (May 21) in Los Angeles.

The 30-year-old America’s Got Talent judge looked pretty in in a black blazer over a red and white striped shirt and jeans as she stepped out for a business meeting.

The day before, Julianne donned a flower-print dress, sneakers, and glasses for a day at the office.

Season 14 of America’s Got Talent premieres on Tuesday, May 28 at 8pm ET on NBC!
Photos: Backgrid USA
