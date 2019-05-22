Karlie Kloss & Anna Chlumsky Attend Christian Siriano Event in NYC

Karlie Kloss is all smiles as she joins Christian Siriano at the one year anniversary celebration of the designer’s The Curated NYC boutique on Tuesday night (May 21) at the boutique in New York City.

The 26-year-old model donned a chic white blazer-dress as she stepped out to support her Project Runway co-star at the party.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Karlie Kloss

Also stepping out for the event was Veep‘s Anna Chlumsky and Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel.

FYI: Bethenny and Karlie are both wearing Christian Siriano outfits.

10+ pictures inside of the ladies at the event…