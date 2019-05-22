Top Stories
Who Won 'The Voice' 2019? Season 16 Winner Revealed!

Who Won 'The Voice' 2019? Season 16 Winner Revealed!

Nina Dobrev Flaunts PDA with Boyfriend Grant Mellon in Cannes!

Nina Dobrev Flaunts PDA with Boyfriend Grant Mellon in Cannes!

Natalie Portman Denies Dating Moby, Describes Him as 'Creepy'

Natalie Portman Denies Dating Moby, Describes Him as 'Creepy'

Lil Nas X Just Did Something Major for 'Old Town Road' Pal Billy Ray Cyrus

Lil Nas X Just Did Something Major for 'Old Town Road' Pal Billy Ray Cyrus

Wed, 22 May 2019 at 5:00 am

Karlie Kloss & Anna Chlumsky Attend Christian Siriano Event in NYC

Karlie Kloss & Anna Chlumsky Attend Christian Siriano Event in NYC

Karlie Kloss is all smiles as she joins Christian Siriano at the one year anniversary celebration of the designer’s The Curated NYC boutique on Tuesday night (May 21) at the boutique in New York City.

The 26-year-old model donned a chic white blazer-dress as she stepped out to support her Project Runway co-star at the party.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Karlie Kloss

Also stepping out for the event was Veep‘s Anna Chlumsky and Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel.

FYI: Bethenny and Karlie are both wearing Christian Siriano outfits.

10+ pictures inside of the ladies at the event…
Just Jared on Facebook
karlie kloss anna chlumsky attend christian siriano event in nyc 01
karlie kloss anna chlumsky attend christian siriano event in nyc 02
karlie kloss anna chlumsky attend christian siriano event in nyc 03
karlie kloss anna chlumsky attend christian siriano event in nyc 04
karlie kloss anna chlumsky attend christian siriano event in nyc 05
karlie kloss anna chlumsky attend christian siriano event in nyc 06
karlie kloss anna chlumsky attend christian siriano event in nyc 07
karlie kloss anna chlumsky attend christian siriano event in nyc 08
karlie kloss anna chlumsky attend christian siriano event in nyc 09
karlie kloss anna chlumsky attend christian siriano event in nyc 10
karlie kloss anna chlumsky attend christian siriano event in nyc 11

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Anna Chlumsky, Bethenny Frankel, Christian Siriano, Karlie Kloss

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Jay-Z is being sued by a Roc Nation boxer for serious brain injuries - TMZ
  • Is a Katy Keene and Riverdale crossover in the works? - Just Jared Jr
  • Aaron Carter backtracks on his "inappropriate" comment about Michael Jackson - TooFab
  • This BTS member just donated thousands of dollars for school scholarships - Just Jared Jr