Kevin Hart Hilariously Freaks Out Over Rabbits on 'Jimmy Fallon's Hop Quiz Game - Watch Here!

Kevin Hart got showered with rabbits on last night’s (May 21) episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon!

The 39-year-old comedian went head-to-head with host Jimmy in the segment “Hop Quiz,” a trivia game where a right or wrong answer results in them getting fluffy bunnies to snuggle each round.

It became immediately clear that this was one contest that Kevin definitely did not want to win.

Kevin also hit the couch to talk to Jimmy about how his admiration for Eddie Murphy makes starring in The Secret Life of Pets movies more meaningful to him, and they discusses the antics his “regular-sized bunny” character, Snowball, is getting into in the sequel.



Hop Quiz with Kevin Hart

Click inside to watch the rest of Kevin Hart’s appearance on The Tonight Show…



Kevin Hart Follows in Hero Eddie Murphy’s Footsteps with ‘The Secret Life of Pets 2′



Kevin Hart Took a Nasty Fall Doing His Heel-Toe Hop Dance at a Wedding