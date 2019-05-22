Khalid, Dove Cameron & Mabel Cover ASOS Magazine's Summer Issue

Khalid is just one of the three cover stars for ASOS magazine.

The 21-year-old musician, plus actress Dove Cameron and musician Mabel, star on the summer cover for the fashion magazine, opening up about success, images and more. Check it out:

Khalid on handling fame: “The glitz, the glamour, the fame, all of that is cool, but the fact that I get to go home, chill with my puppy, play my favorite video game, and go to sleep with hot Cheetos on my chest… that’s success to me.”

Dove on leaning on Ariana Grande: “I lean on her a lot. She FaceTimed me four days ago because I needed advice. I relate to her. We’ve both had great trauma and because she’s had so many of the same situation as me, it’s beautiful to ask her questions.”

Mabel on her social media images: “I’ve got half a million followers and 80% are girls. I don’t want anybody to think I’m perfect of happy all the time. I have demons: about my body, having a spot and doing the red carpet…I wanna make people feel they’re not alone, because I felt alone.”

