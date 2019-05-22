Kit Harington Worried the Final 'Game of Thrones' Episodes Would Be Accused of Being Sexist - Find Out Why

The cast of Game of Thrones is on the cover of Entertainment Weekly‘s latest issue, out on May 24.

Here’s what Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington and Peter Dinklage had to say…

Emilia, on Daenerys’ journey: “…One by one, you see all these strings being cut. And there’s just this last thread she’s holding onto: There’s this boy. And she thinks, ‘He loves me, and I think that’s enough.’ But is it enough? Is it? And it’s just that hope and wishing that finally there is someone who accepts her for everything she is and…he f—king doesn’t.”

Kit, on worrying the final two episodes will be accused of being sexist: “‘One of my worries with this is we have Cersei and Dany, two leading women, who fall…the justification is: just because they’re women, why should they be the goodies? They’re the most interesting characters in the show. And that’s what Thrones has always done. You can’t just say the strong women are going to end up the good people. Dany is not a good person. It’s going to open up discussion but there’s nothing done in this show that isn’t truthful to the characters. And when have you ever seen a woman play a dictator?’”

Peter, on Daenerys’ startling decision to dragon-bomb King’s Landing: “That’s what war is. Did we make the right choices in war? How much longer would [WWII] have gone on if we didn’t make horrible decisions? We love Daenerys. All the fans love Daenerys, and she’s doing these things for the greater good. ‘The greater good’ has been in the headlines lately… when freeing everyone for the greater good you’re going to hurt some innocents along the way, unfortunately.”

