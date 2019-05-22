Top Stories
Wed, 22 May 2019 at 11:30 am

Kylie Jenner Gets Support From Khloe, Kim & Kourtney Kardashian at Kylie Skin Launch

Kylie Jenner Gets Support From Khloe, Kim & Kourtney Kardashian at Kylie Skin Launch

Sisters Kylie Jenner, Kim, and Khloe Kardashian all coordinate their soft pink looks for the Kylie Skin collection on Tuesday night (May 21) at Goya Studios in West Hollywood, Calif.

The three stylish sisters were also joined by eldest sis Kourtney and their mom Kris Jenner, plus many more to celebrate the launch of the new Kylie Cosmetics products.

While Kylie celebrated her launch party, older sister Kendall was spotted making a stylish arrival at Nice Airport for the 2019 Cannes Film Festival.

FYI: Khloe is wearing a Vex Clothing castsuit. Kendall wore a Casablanca look.
