'L Word' Sequel Gets Official Title & Fall Premiere - See the Poster!

The upcoming The L Word sequel now has an official title – The L Word: Generation Q!

Showtime made the announcement on Wednesday (May 22).

Marja-Lewis Ryan serves as showrunner and is executive producing with original series creator Ilene Chaiken and original series stars Jennifer Beals, Katherine Moennig, and Leisha Hailey. Kristen Campo also serves as executive producer. The pilot is directed by Steph Green, who also serves as executive producer on the episode.

The groundbreaking drama series originally ran on the network from 2004-2009. In this sequel, Jennifer, Ketherine, and Leisha will resume their original roles alongside a new generation of diverse, self-possessed LGBTQIA characters experiencing love, heartbreak, sex, setbacks, and success in L.A.

The series also sparked subsequent versions, including the docuseries The Real L Word and L Word Mississippi: Hate the Sin.

The L Word: Generation Q is slated to begin production on eight new episodes in Los Angeles this summer, and the series will debut this fall.

