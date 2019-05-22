Lea Seydoux Premieres 'Oh, Mercy' in Cannes, Adriana Lima & More Attend!

Lea Seydoux looks chic on the red carpet at the premiere of Oh, Mercy at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday (May 22) in Cannes, France.

The 33-year-old actress was joined at the event by her co-stars from the movie.

Some models who were in attendance at the premiere, showing off some incredible fashion, were Adriana Lima, Josephine Skriver, Winnie Harlow, Natasha Poly, and Izabel Goulart.

FYI: Lea is wearing custom Louis Vuitton with Chopard jewelry. Adriana is wearing a Michael Kors Collection dress, Christian Louboutin shoes, and Chopard jewelry. Josephine is wearing an Ashi Studio outfit. Winnie is wearing a Ralph & Russo Couture dress. Natasha is wearing an Atelier Versace gown.

