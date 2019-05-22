Top Stories
Wendy Williams' Son &amp; Estranged Husband Get Into Physical Fight

Wendy Williams' Son & Estranged Husband Get Into Physical Fight

Gwendoline Christie Predicted the 'Game of Thrones' Ending Years Ago!

Gwendoline Christie Predicted the 'Game of Thrones' Ending Years Ago!

Zoe Kravitz &amp; Karl Glusman Are Married! (Report)

Zoe Kravitz & Karl Glusman Are Married! (Report)

Who Will Inherit Nipsey Hussle's Fortune?

Who Will Inherit Nipsey Hussle's Fortune?

Wed, 22 May 2019 at 2:51 pm

Lea Seydoux Premieres 'Oh, Mercy' in Cannes, Adriana Lima & More Attend!

Lea Seydoux Premieres 'Oh, Mercy' in Cannes, Adriana Lima & More Attend!

Lea Seydoux looks chic on the red carpet at the premiere of Oh, Mercy at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday (May 22) in Cannes, France.

The 33-year-old actress was joined at the event by her co-stars from the movie.

Some models who were in attendance at the premiere, showing off some incredible fashion, were Adriana Lima, Josephine Skriver, Winnie Harlow, Natasha Poly, and Izabel Goulart.

FYI: Lea is wearing custom Louis Vuitton with Chopard jewelry. Adriana is wearing a Michael Kors Collection dress, Christian Louboutin shoes, and Chopard jewelry. Josephine is wearing an Ashi Studio outfit. Winnie is wearing a Ralph & Russo Couture dress. Natasha is wearing an Atelier Versace gown.

40+ pictures inside of Lea Seydoux, Adriana Lima, and more at the premiere…

Just Jared on Facebook
lea seydoux adriana lima cannes oh mercy premiere 01
lea seydoux adriana lima cannes oh mercy premiere 02
lea seydoux adriana lima cannes oh mercy premiere 03
lea seydoux adriana lima cannes oh mercy premiere 04
lea seydoux adriana lima cannes oh mercy premiere 05
lea seydoux adriana lima cannes oh mercy premiere 06
lea seydoux adriana lima cannes oh mercy premiere 07
lea seydoux adriana lima cannes oh mercy premiere 08
lea seydoux adriana lima cannes oh mercy premiere 09
lea seydoux adriana lima cannes oh mercy premiere 10
lea seydoux adriana lima cannes oh mercy premiere 11
lea seydoux adriana lima cannes oh mercy premiere 12
lea seydoux adriana lima cannes oh mercy premiere 13
lea seydoux adriana lima cannes oh mercy premiere 14
lea seydoux adriana lima cannes oh mercy premiere 15
lea seydoux adriana lima cannes oh mercy premiere 16
lea seydoux adriana lima cannes oh mercy premiere 17
lea seydoux adriana lima cannes oh mercy premiere 18
lea seydoux adriana lima cannes oh mercy premiere 19
lea seydoux adriana lima cannes oh mercy premiere 20
lea seydoux adriana lima cannes oh mercy premiere 21
lea seydoux adriana lima cannes oh mercy premiere 22
lea seydoux adriana lima cannes oh mercy premiere 23
lea seydoux adriana lima cannes oh mercy premiere 24
lea seydoux adriana lima cannes oh mercy premiere 25
lea seydoux adriana lima cannes oh mercy premiere 26
lea seydoux adriana lima cannes oh mercy premiere 27
lea seydoux adriana lima cannes oh mercy premiere 28
lea seydoux adriana lima cannes oh mercy premiere 29
lea seydoux adriana lima cannes oh mercy premiere 30
lea seydoux adriana lima cannes oh mercy premiere 31
lea seydoux adriana lima cannes oh mercy premiere 32
lea seydoux adriana lima cannes oh mercy premiere 33
lea seydoux adriana lima cannes oh mercy premiere 34
lea seydoux adriana lima cannes oh mercy premiere 35
lea seydoux adriana lima cannes oh mercy premiere 36
lea seydoux adriana lima cannes oh mercy premiere 37
lea seydoux adriana lima cannes oh mercy premiere 38
lea seydoux adriana lima cannes oh mercy premiere 39
lea seydoux adriana lima cannes oh mercy premiere 40

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2019 Cannes Film Festival, Adriana Lima, Izabel Goulart, Josephine Skriver, Lea Seydoux, Natasha Poly, Winnie Harlow

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Jay-Z is being sued by a Roc Nation boxer for serious brain injuries - TMZ
  • Is a Katy Keene and Riverdale crossover in the works? - Just Jared Jr
  • Aaron Carter backtracks on his "inappropriate" comment about Michael Jackson - TooFab
  • This BTS member just donated thousands of dollars for school scholarships - Just Jared Jr