Leonardo DiCaprio Suits Up For 'Oh Mercy!' Premiere at Cannes Film Fest

Leonardo DiCaprio looked so sharp while hitting the red carpet at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival!

The 44-year-old actor stepped out for the premiere of Oh Mercy! (Roubaix, Une Lumiere) on Wednesday afternoon (May 22) in Cannes, France.

Leo was accompanied at the event by Leila Conners, who directed Cannes film Ice on Fire.

Oh Mercy! takes place on Christmas night, when two police officers are confronted with the violent murder of an elderly woman and two young women are arrested.

FYI: Leonardo is wearing David Yurman

