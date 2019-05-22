Top Stories
Wendy Williams' Son &amp; Estranged Husband Get Into Physical Fight

Gwendoline Christie Predicted the 'Game of Thrones' Ending Years Ago!

Zoe Kravitz &amp; Karl Glusman Are Married! (Report)

Who Will Inherit Nipsey Hussle's Fortune?

Wed, 22 May 2019 at 2:50 pm

Leonardo DiCaprio Suits Up For 'Oh Mercy!' Premiere at Cannes Film Fest

Leonardo DiCaprio looked so sharp while hitting the red carpet at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival!

The 44-year-old actor stepped out for the premiere of Oh Mercy! (Roubaix, Une Lumiere) on Wednesday afternoon (May 22) in Cannes, France.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Leonardo DiCaprio

Leo was accompanied at the event by Leila Conners, who directed Cannes film Ice on Fire.

Oh Mercy! takes place on Christmas night, when two police officers are confronted with the violent murder of an elderly woman and two young women are arrested.

FYI: Leonardo is wearing David Yurman

20+ pictures inside of Leonardo DiCaprio at the premiere…
