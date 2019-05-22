Lil Kim & Lil Cease Reunite, Make Up at Notorious B.I.G.'s Birthday Dinner (Report)

Lil Kim and Lil Cease reunite and resolve their differences on what would have been The Notorious B.I.G.‘s 47th birthday, TMZ reports.

The rappers and former Junior M.A.F.I.A. members, ages 44 and 41, respectively, both attended Kim‘s 1st Annual B.I.G. Family Dinner held at NOMO Kitchen on Tuesday (May 21) in New York City.

A big party was thrown at TAO Downtown, which would appear to mark the first time the two have engaged in public since their falling out in 2005.

If you didn’t know, Cease testified against Kim during her federal perjury trial, assisting prosecutors’ case against her when she was discovered to have lied to a grand jury about a shooting she had witnessed. Kim spent a year in prison.

When she was released, she called out Cease and other JM members, saying their testimony was a betrayal. Cease defended himself, claiming that he wasn’t a snitch since he’d been subpoenaed and couldn’t lie on the stand.

It looks like the two have made up now, ending this years-long feud.

The duo was also seen hanging out with famous pals like Busta Rhymes, Cedric the Entertainer, and Jadakiss.