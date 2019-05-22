Madonna Premieres 'Crave' Music Video Featuring Swae Lee - Watch!

Madonna is back with a brand new music video, this time for “Crave” featuring Swae Lee.

The latest visual from the pop icon’s forthcoming studio album Madame X premiered on Wednesday (May 22).

The upcoming album will be released on June 14, and features previously released tracks “I Rise,” “Future” with Quavo and “Medellin” with Maluma.

Watch the video for “Crave”…