Wendy Williams' Son & Estranged Husband Get Into Physical Fight

Gwendoline Christie Predicted the 'Game of Thrones' Ending Years Ago!

Zoe Kravitz & Karl Glusman Are Married! (Report)

Who Will Inherit Nipsey Hussle's Fortune?

Wed, 22 May 2019 at 1:29 pm

Madonna Premieres 'Crave' Music Video Featuring Swae Lee - Watch!

Madonna Premieres 'Crave' Music Video Featuring Swae Lee - Watch!

Madonna is back with a brand new music video, this time for “Crave” featuring Swae Lee.

The latest visual from the pop icon’s forthcoming studio album Madame X premiered on Wednesday (May 22).

The upcoming album will be released on June 14, and features previously released tracks “I Rise,” “Future” with Quavo and “Medellin” with Maluma.

Madonna recently revealed that she’ll be embarking on a small theater tour later in 2019. Click here to see the dates.

If you missed it, Madonna recently gave an extremely emotional and powerful message to the LGBTQ community.

Watch the video for “Crave”…
