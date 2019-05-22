Top Stories
Wendy Williams' Son &amp; Estranged Husband Get Into Physical Fight

Gwendoline Christie Predicted the 'Game of Thrones' Ending Years Ago!

Zoe Kravitz &amp; Karl Glusman Are Married! (Report)

Who Will Inherit Nipsey Hussle's Fortune?

Wed, 22 May 2019 at 2:21 pm

Marion Cotillard Wears a Crop Top & Shorts on Cannes Red Carpet!

Marion Cotillard Wears a Crop Top & Shorts on Cannes Red Carpet!

Marion Cotillard hits the red carpet in a daring look at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday (May 22) in Cannes, France.

The Oscar-winning actress wore a crop top and shorts with a robe on top while attending the premiere of the film Matthias & Maxime. She joined writer, director, and star Xavier Dolan at the event.

Harris Dickinson also stars in the drama, focusing on a group of friends in their late 20s.

FYI: Marion is wearing a Balmain look and Chopard jewelry.

35+ pictures inside of Marion Cotillard and Xavier Dolan at the premiere…

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2019 Cannes Film Festival, Marion Cotillard, Xavier Dolan

