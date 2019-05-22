Marion Cotillard Wears a Crop Top & Shorts on Cannes Red Carpet!

Marion Cotillard hits the red carpet in a daring look at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday (May 22) in Cannes, France.

The Oscar-winning actress wore a crop top and shorts with a robe on top while attending the premiere of the film Matthias & Maxime. She joined writer, director, and star Xavier Dolan at the event.

Harris Dickinson also stars in the drama, focusing on a group of friends in their late 20s.

FYI: Marion is wearing a Balmain look and Chopard jewelry.

