Matthew McConaughey Helps Present Guy Fieri with Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame!

Matthew McConaughey honored pal Guy Fieri during his Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame presentation on Wednesday afternoon (May 22) in Hollywood, Calif.

The 49-year-old Oscar-winning actor attended the event to help present the star to the 51-year-old Food Network star.

“In a business where you can be anyone you want to be, you’ve been you the whole time,” Matt said during the ceremony. “That ain’t easy. Congratulations.”

Guy was also supported at the ceremony by his parents, his wife Lori, and their sons Hunter, 22, and Ryder, 13.

Congrats Guy!

